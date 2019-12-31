Arqma Trading 1.6% Lower This Week (ARQ)

Arqma (CURRENCY:ARQ) traded 3.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on December 30th. One Arqma coin can currently be bought for about $0.0066 or 0.00000091 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including TradeOgre and Crex24. During the last seven days, Arqma has traded 1.6% lower against the U.S. dollar. Arqma has a market capitalization of $19,527.00 and $153.00 worth of Arqma was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Arqma alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7,290.04 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $132.54 or 0.01817591 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $210.55 or 0.02887229 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $42.84 or 0.00587522 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00011239 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $45.97 or 0.00630409 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.68 or 0.00064150 BTC.

HedgeTrade (HEDG) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.76 or 0.00024068 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $28.22 or 0.00387027 BTC.

Arqma Coin Profile

Arqma is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight-lite hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 15th, 2018. Arqma’s total supply is 8,994,422 coins and its circulating supply is 2,949,878 coins. Arqma’s official website is arqma.com . Arqma’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Arqma is /r/arqma and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Arqma Coin Trading

Arqma can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: TradeOgre and Crex24. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Arqma directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Arqma should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Arqma using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Arqma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Arqma and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.