ARYA Sciences Acquisition Corp. Units (OTCMKTS:ARYAU) Shares Up 2.2%

ARYA Sciences Acquisition Corp. Units (OTCMKTS:ARYAU)’s share price shot up 2.2% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $11.50 and last traded at $11.50, 500 shares were traded during mid-day trading. A decline of 95% from the average session volume of 10,828 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.25.

The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.17 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.94.

Get ARYA Sciences Acquisition Corp. Units alerts:

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in ARYA Sciences Acquisition Corp. Units stock. Cowen Inc. purchased a new position in ARYA Sciences Acquisition Corp. Units (OTCMKTS:ARYAU) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 24,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $265,000.

ARYA Sciences Acquisition Corp. focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in the life sciences and medical technology sectors in North America and Europe. The company was incorporated in 2018 and is based in New York, New York.

Read More: Growth Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for ARYA Sciences Acquisition Corp. Units Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ARYA Sciences Acquisition Corp. Units and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.