Atmos Energy (NYSE:ATO) Shares Pass Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $109.11

Atmos Energy Co. (NYSE:ATO) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $109.11 and traded as high as $111.55. Atmos Energy shares last traded at $111.54, with a volume of 28,866 shares trading hands.

ATO has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Atmos Energy from $115.00 to $122.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 14th. Argus increased their target price on shares of Atmos Energy to $125.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 1st. Barclays reissued a “sell” rating and set a $103.00 target price on shares of Atmos Energy in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. Mizuho began coverage on shares of Atmos Energy in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $114.00 target price for the company. Finally, UBS Group raised shares of Atmos Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $119.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $116.00.

The company has a current ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The company has a market cap of $13.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.71, a PEG ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 0.14. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $108.37 and its 200 day simple moving average is $109.11.

Atmos Energy (NYSE:ATO) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The utilities provider reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.01. Atmos Energy had a net margin of 17.62% and a return on equity of 9.19%. The business had revenue of $443.68 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $582.98 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.41 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Atmos Energy Co. will post 4.66 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 9th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 25th were issued a $0.575 dividend. This is a boost from Atmos Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 22nd. This represents a $2.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.06%. Atmos Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 52.87%.

In other news, SVP David J. Park sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.92, for a total value of $427,680.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.36% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Energy Income Partners LLC raised its position in Atmos Energy by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Energy Income Partners LLC now owns 253,817 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $26,793,000 after purchasing an additional 5,103 shares during the last quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd raised its position in Atmos Energy by 6.4% during the 3rd quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 5,210 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $593,000 after buying an additional 315 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its position in Atmos Energy by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 17,676 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,013,000 after buying an additional 263 shares during the last quarter. Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft MBH raised its position in Atmos Energy by 74.4% during the 3rd quarter. Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft MBH now owns 7,410 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $842,000 after buying an additional 3,160 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System raised its position in Atmos Energy by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 259,663 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $29,573,000 after buying an additional 3,036 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.01% of the company’s stock.

About Atmos Energy (NYSE:ATO)

Atmos Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the regulated natural gas distribution, and pipeline and storage businesses in the United States. It operates through Distribution, and Pipeline and Storage segments. The Distribution segment is involved in the regulated natural gas distribution and related sales operations in eight states.

