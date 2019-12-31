Auris Medical (NASDAQ:EARS) Sees Large Volume Increase

Auris Medical Holding Ltd (NASDAQ:EARS) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Monday . Approximately 1,374,400 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 801% from the previous session’s volume of 152,461 shares.The stock last traded at $1.69 and had previously closed at $1.48.
Several research firms have issued reports on EARS. Zacks Investment Research raised Auris Medical from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 22nd. ValuEngine raised Auris Medical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd.
The stock has a market capitalization of $3.17 million, a PE ratio of -0.11 and a beta of -0.55. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $1.43 and its 200-day moving average is $2.28.
About Auris Medical (NASDAQ:EARS)
Auris Medical Holding AG, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of novel products for the treatment of inner ear disorders. Its product candidates include AM-101, which is in phase III clinical development for the treatment of acute inner ear tinnitus; and AM-111 that is in phase III clinical development for the treatment of acute inner ear hearing loss.
