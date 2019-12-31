Auris Medical (NASDAQ:EARS) Sees Large Volume Increase

Auris Medical Holding Ltd (NASDAQ:EARS) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Monday . Approximately 1,374,400 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 801% from the previous session’s volume of 152,461 shares.The stock last traded at $1.69 and had previously closed at $1.48.

Several research firms have issued reports on EARS. Zacks Investment Research raised Auris Medical from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 22nd. ValuEngine raised Auris Medical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd.

The stock has a market capitalization of $3.17 million, a PE ratio of -0.11 and a beta of -0.55. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $1.43 and its 200-day moving average is $2.28.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Auris Medical stock. Sabby Management LLC grew its stake in Auris Medical Holding Ltd (NASDAQ:EARS) by 35.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 167,500 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 43,910 shares during the period. Auris Medical comprises 0.2% of Sabby Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest holding. Sabby Management LLC owned approximately 8.96% of Auris Medical worth $461,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC. 9.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Auris Medical (NASDAQ:EARS)

Auris Medical Holding AG, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of novel products for the treatment of inner ear disorders. Its product candidates include AM-101, which is in phase III clinical development for the treatment of acute inner ear tinnitus; and AM-111 that is in phase III clinical development for the treatment of acute inner ear hearing loss.

