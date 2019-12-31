AutoCanada (OTCMKTS:AOCIF) Trading Down 4.8%

AutoCanada Inc. (OTCMKTS:AOCIF) shares dropped 4.8% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $9.52 and last traded at $9.52, approximately 1,332 shares were traded during trading. A decline of 28% from the average daily volume of 1,852 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.00.

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $9.20 and its 200-day moving average price is $8.19.

About AutoCanada (OTCMKTS:AOCIF)

AutoCanada Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates franchised automobile dealerships in British Columbia, Alberta, Saskatchewan, Manitoba, Ontario, Quebec, Nova Scotia, and New Brunswick. The company offers a range of automotive products and services, including new and used vehicles, vehicle leasing, vehicle parts, vehicle maintenance and collision repair services, extended service contracts, vehicle protection products, and other after-market products.

