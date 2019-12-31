Axe (AXE) Market Capitalization Achieves $1.82 Million

Axe (CURRENCY:AXE) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on December 30th. Over the last seven days, Axe has traded 11.6% higher against the dollar. Axe has a total market capitalization of $1.82 million and $3.40 million worth of Axe was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Axe coin can currently be bought for $0.35 or 0.00004814 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Crex24, FreiExchange and Hotbit.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

ImageCoin (IMG) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001491 BTC.

Purex (PUREX) traded 9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0804 or 0.00001277 BTC.

United Crypto Community (UCOM) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0863 or 0.00001350 BTC.

HUZU (HUZU) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0407 or 0.00000352 BTC.

Netrum (NTR) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0357 or 0.00000479 BTC.

Bank Coin (BANK) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0064 or 0.00000121 BTC.

AceD (ACED) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0028 or 0.00000038 BTC.

SteepCoin (STEEP) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Dollar International (DOLLAR) traded down 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00008340 BTC.

PrimeStone (PSC) traded down 36.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000012 BTC.

Axe Coin Profile

Axe (AXE) is a coin. Axe’s total supply is 5,159,129 coins. Axe’s official Twitter account is @axerunners . The Reddit community for Axe is /r/AXErunners and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Axe is axerunners.com

Buying and Selling Axe

Axe can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Crex24, Hotbit and FreiExchange. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Axe directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Axe should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Axe using one of the exchanges listed above.

