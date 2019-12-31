Axovant Gene Therapies Ltd (NASDAQ:AXGT) Expected to Post Earnings of -$1.00 Per Share

Analysts predict that Axovant Gene Therapies Ltd (NASDAQ:AXGT) will report earnings per share (EPS) of ($1.00) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have made estimates for Axovant Gene Therapies’ earnings. Axovant Gene Therapies posted earnings of ($2.16) per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 53.7%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th.

On average, analysts expect that Axovant Gene Therapies will report full year earnings of ($3.56) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($5.76) to ($1.84). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of ($2.32) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.84) to ($1.20). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Axovant Gene Therapies.

Axovant Gene Therapies (NASDAQ:AXGT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.61) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.15) by $0.54.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Chardan Capital boosted their price objective on Axovant Gene Therapies from $10.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Axovant Gene Therapies from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $6.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $24.72.

Shares of NASDAQ AXGT traded up $0.12 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $5.12. 146,023 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 320,798. The company has a market cap of $116.70 million, a PE ratio of -0.64 and a beta of 1.20. Axovant Gene Therapies has a one year low of $3.81 and a one year high of $19.60. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $5.20 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $6.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 1.41.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in Axovant Gene Therapies by 955.3% in the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,221 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 3,821 shares during the period. Barclays PLC bought a new stake in shares of Axovant Gene Therapies in the 3rd quarter worth $65,000. Jane Street Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Axovant Gene Therapies by 28.8% in the 2nd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 46,455 shares of the company’s stock worth $289,000 after purchasing an additional 10,375 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Axovant Gene Therapies in the 2nd quarter worth $1,482,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 14.80% of the company’s stock.

Axovant Gene Therapies Ltd., a clinical-stage gene therapy company, focuses on developing a pipeline of product candidates for debilitating neurological and neuromuscular diseases. The company's current pipeline of gene therapy candidates targets GM1 gangliosidosis, GM2 gangliosidosis, Parkinson's disease, oculopharyngeal muscular dystrophy, amyotrophic lateral sclerosis, and frontotemporal dementia.

