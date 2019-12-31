Badger Meter (NYSE:BMI) Share Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $56.69

Badger Meter, Inc. (NYSE:BMI)’s share price crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $56.69 and traded as high as $66.34. Badger Meter shares last traded at $65.37, with a volume of 7,173 shares.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on BMI. Maxim Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $64.00 price target on shares of Badger Meter in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Badger Meter from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $63.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 21st. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of Badger Meter from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 18th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Badger Meter from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $57.00.

The stock has a market cap of $1.92 billion, a PE ratio of 42.71 and a beta of 0.81. The business’s fifty day moving average is $61.76 and its 200 day moving average is $56.69.

Badger Meter (NYSE:BMI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 17th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $108.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $110.39 million. Badger Meter had a net margin of 10.95% and a return on equity of 14.85%. The firm’s revenue was down 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.46 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Badger Meter, Inc. will post 1.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 13th. Investors of record on Friday, November 29th were issued a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.03%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 27th. Badger Meter’s dividend payout ratio is currently 44.16%.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BMI. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in Badger Meter by 84.2% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 754,169 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $45,016,000 after buying an additional 344,641 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in Badger Meter by 283.0% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 347,920 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $20,767,000 after buying an additional 257,073 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of Badger Meter by 645.1% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 275,963 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $16,474,000 after purchasing an additional 238,928 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Badger Meter by 5,095.7% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 219,828 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $11,804,000 after purchasing an additional 215,597 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Badger Meter in the second quarter valued at about $12,456,000. 87.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Badger Meter Company Profile (NYSE:BMI)

Badger Meter, Inc provides flow measurement, control, and communication solutions worldwide. It offers mechanical and electronic water meters, and related technologies and services to municipal water utilities; and meters and valves to measure and control materials flowing through a pipe or pipeline, including water, air, steam, oil, and other liquids and gases, as well as for use in water/wastewater, heating, ventilating and air conditioning, oil and gas, chemical and petrochemical, test and measurement, automotive aftermarket, and the concrete construction process industries.

