Barrick Gold (NYSE:GOLD) Share Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $17.11

Barrick Gold Corp (NYSE:GOLD) (TSE:ABX) shares passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $17.11 and traded as high as $18.68. Barrick Gold shares last traded at $18.61, with a volume of 7,616,696 shares traded.

A number of analysts have commented on GOLD shares. National Bank Financial restated an “outperform overweight” rating on shares of Barrick Gold in a research report on Thursday, October 3rd. ValuEngine cut Barrick Gold from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Bank of America upped their price target on Barrick Gold from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.96.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 2.99 and a quick ratio of 1.76. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $17.20 and a 200-day moving average of $17.18. The stock has a market cap of $32.85 billion, a PE ratio of 53.17, a PEG ratio of 17.21 and a beta of -0.37.

Barrick Gold (NYSE:GOLD) (TSE:ABX) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The basic materials company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.05. Barrick Gold had a return on equity of 3.60% and a net margin of 15.85%. The firm had revenue of $2.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.62 billion. Equities analysts forecast that Barrick Gold Corp will post 0.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 16th. Investors of record on Friday, November 29th were given a dividend of $0.038 per share. This represents a $0.15 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 27th. Barrick Gold’s dividend payout ratio is currently 57.14%.

Barrick Gold Corporation engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties. It primarily explores for gold and copper deposits. The company holds a 50% interest in the Veladero mine located in the San Juan Province of Argentina; 50% interest in the KCGM, a gold mine located in Australia; 95% interest in Porgera, a gold mine located in Papua New Guinea; 50% interest in the Zalda­var, a copper mine located in Chile; and 50% interest in the Jabal Sayid, a copper mine located in Saudi Arabia.

