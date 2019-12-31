Baudax Bio (NASDAQ:BXRX) vs. Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. (NASDAQ:FMS) Critical Analysis

Baudax Bio (NASDAQ:BXRX) and Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. (NYSE:FMS) are both medical companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, earnings, profitability, valuation, risk, institutional ownership and dividends.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

1.4% of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares Baudax Bio and Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co.’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Baudax Bio N/A N/A N/A Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. 7.47% 9.92% 4.22%

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for Baudax Bio and Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co., as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Baudax Bio 0 0 2 0 3.00 Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. 1 5 3 0 2.22

Baudax Bio presently has a consensus price target of $12.00, indicating a potential upside of 71.92%. Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. has a consensus price target of $47.41, indicating a potential upside of 29.18%. Given Baudax Bio’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities analysts clearly believe Baudax Bio is more favorable than Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co..

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Baudax Bio and Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co.’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Baudax Bio N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. $19.44 billion 1.14 $2.34 billion $2.27 16.17

Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. has higher revenue and earnings than Baudax Bio.

Summary

Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. beats Baudax Bio on 6 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

Baudax Bio Company Profile

There is no company description available for Baudax Bio Inc.

Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. Company Profile

Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA, a kidney dialysis company, provides dialysis care and related services, and other health care services in Germany, the United States, and internationally. It offers dialysis treatment and related laboratory and diagnostic services through a network of outpatient dialysis clinics; materials, training, and patient support services comprising clinical monitoring, follow-up assistance, and arranging for delivery of the supplies to the patient's residence; and dialysis services under contract to hospitals in the United States for the hospitalized end-stage renal disease (ESRD) patients and for patients suffering from acute kidney failure. The company also develops, manufactures, and distributes dialysis products, including hemodialysis machines, peritoneal cyclers, dialyzers, peritoneal solutions, hemodialysis concentrates, solutions and granulates, bloodlines, renal pharmaceuticals, and water treatment systems for the treatment of ESRD; and non-dialysis products, such as acute cardiopulmonary and apheresis products. In addition, it develops, acquires, and in-licenses renal pharmaceuticals; offers renal medications and supplies to patients at homes or to dialysis clinics; and provides vascular, cardiovascular, endovascular specialty, hospitalist, emergency, intensivist, medical cost management, ambulatory surgery center, health plan, urgent care, physician nephrology and cardiology, and ambulant treatment services. The company sells its products to clinics, hospitals, and specialized treatment clinics directly, as well as through local sales forces, independent distributors, dealers, and sales agents. As of December 31, 2018, it operated 3,928 outpatient dialysis clinics in approximately 150 countries. Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA was incorporated in 1996 and is headquartered in Bad Homburg, Germany.

