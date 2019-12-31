BidaskClub Downgrades Ames National (NASDAQ:ATLO) to Sell

BidaskClub cut shares of Ames National (NASDAQ:ATLO) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note released on Friday, BidAskClub reports.

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Ames National from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Saturday, October 19th.

ATLO opened at $27.95 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $27.88 and a 200 day moving average of $27.37. The stock has a market cap of $258.71 million, a P/E ratio of 15.06 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. Ames National has a 52-week low of $24.47 and a 52-week high of $29.46.

Ames National (NASDAQ:ATLO) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The financial services provider reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter. Ames National had a return on equity of 9.50% and a net margin of 27.36%. The business had revenue of $12.93 million for the quarter.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new position in Ames National in the 3rd quarter worth about $230,000. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in shares of Ames National by 3.0% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 14,533 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $394,000 after acquiring an additional 418 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in shares of Ames National by 8.9% during the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 13,888 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $397,000 after acquiring an additional 1,132 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Ames National by 7.6% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 20,803 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $564,000 after purchasing an additional 1,474 shares during the period. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Ames National by 3.3% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 25,339 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $725,000 after purchasing an additional 801 shares during the period. 24.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Ames National Company Profile

Ames National Corporation operates as a multi-bank holding company that provides banking services primarily in the central, north-central, and south-central Iowa counties of Boone, Clarke, Hancock, Marshall, Polk, and Story. The company offers a range of deposits, including checking, savings, and accounts; and time deposits of various types, including money market accounts and certificates of deposit.

