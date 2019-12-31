BidaskClub Downgrades James River Group (NASDAQ:JRVR) to Buy

BidaskClub lowered shares of James River Group (NASDAQ:JRVR) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday, BidAskClub reports.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. B. Riley cut shares of James River Group from a neutral rating to a sell rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $45.00 to $40.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. ValuEngine raised shares of James River Group from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. UBS Group upgraded shares of James River Group from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 26th. TheStreet cut shares of James River Group from a b- rating to a c rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of James River Group from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $42.50.

Get James River Group alerts:

NASDAQ JRVR opened at $41.01 on Friday. James River Group has a 52 week low of $34.26 and a 52 week high of $52.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a current ratio of 0.36. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $39.64 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $44.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.60 and a beta of 0.47.

James River Group (NASDAQ:JRVR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The insurance provider reported ($0.73) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.97) by $0.24. James River Group had a net margin of 3.69% and a return on equity of 4.86%. The company had revenue of $231.47 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $227.50 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that James River Group will post 1.25 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 16th will be paid a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 13th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.93%. James River Group’s dividend payout ratio is 51.50%.

In related news, CEO J Adam Abram purchased 1,585 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 11th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $35.00 per share, with a total value of $55,475.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 428,610 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,001,350. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 3.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in JRVR. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its stake in shares of James River Group by 177.0% in the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 651 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 416 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in James River Group during the second quarter worth $33,000. Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in James River Group by 2,014.6% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,601 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $122,000 after acquiring an additional 2,478 shares in the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC bought a new stake in James River Group during the second quarter worth $191,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in James River Group in the second quarter valued at $219,000. 96.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

James River Group Company Profile

James River Group Holdings, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides specialty insurance and reinsurance services in the United States. Its Excess and Surplus Lines segment underwrites liability and property insurance on an excess and surplus commercial lines basis in all states and the District of Columbia.

Featured Article: Outstanding Shares, Buying and Selling Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for James River Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for James River Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.