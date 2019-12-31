BidaskClub Upgrades Novagold Resources (NASDAQ:NG) to Buy

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Novagold Resources (NASDAQ:NG) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Friday, BidAskClub reports.

Shares of NG opened at $9.06 on Friday. Novagold Resources has a 1-year low of $3.42 and a 1-year high of $9.09. The company has a 50-day moving average of $7.20 and a 200 day moving average of $6.59.

Novagold Resources (NASDAQ:NG) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 1st. The company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.02).

Novagold Resources Company Profile

NovaGold Resources Inc explores for and develops mineral properties in Canada and the United States. The company primarily explores for gold, silver, and copper deposits. It primarily holds a 50% interest in the Donlin Gold property that covers an area of 71,420 acres located in the Kuskokwim region of southwestern Alaska.

