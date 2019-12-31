BidaskClub Upgrades Novagold Resources (NASDAQ:NG) to Buy

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Novagold Resources (NASDAQ:NG) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Friday, BidAskClub reports.

Shares of NG opened at $9.06 on Friday. Novagold Resources has a 1-year low of $3.42 and a 1-year high of $9.09. The company has a 50-day moving average of $7.20 and a 200 day moving average of $6.59.

Novagold Resources (NASDAQ:NG) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 1st. The company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.02).

NovaGold Resources Inc explores for and develops mineral properties in Canada and the United States. The company primarily explores for gold, silver, and copper deposits. It primarily holds a 50% interest in the Donlin Gold property that covers an area of 71,420 acres located in the Kuskokwim region of southwestern Alaska.

