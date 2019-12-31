Big Rock Brewery (OTCMKTS:BRBMF) Stock Price Down 2.6%

Big Rock Brewery Inc (OTCMKTS:BRBMF) shares were down 2.6% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $3.72 and last traded at $3.72, approximately 1,040 shares were traded during mid-day trading. An increase of 61% from the average daily volume of 645 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.82.

The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.95 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.96.

Big Rock Brewery (OTCMKTS:BRBMF) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter. Big Rock Brewery had a negative net margin of 3.48% and a negative return on equity of 4.51%. The firm had revenue of $8.48 million during the quarter.

Big Rock Brewery Inc produces, markets, and distributes craft beers and ciders in Canada. The company operates through two segments, Wholesale and Retail. It offers a selection of ales and lagers, and seasonal beers and ciders under the Alberta Genuine Draft, Alta Light, Big Rock Grill, Big Rock Honey Brown Lager, Dunkelweizen, Eddies, Grasshopper Ale, Magpie Rye Ale, McNally's Extra Ale, Scottish Style Heavy Ale, Warthog Ale, Rock Creek, and Traditional Ale names.

