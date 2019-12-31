BioXcel Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BTAI) Trading 40.3% Higher on Analyst Upgrade

Shares of BioXcel Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:BTAI) traded up 40.3% on Tuesday after Canaccord Genuity raised their price target on the stock from $24.00 to $27.00. Canaccord Genuity currently has a buy rating on the stock. BioXcel Therapeutics traded as high as $14.80 and last traded at $14.61, 682,900 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. An increase of 683% from the average session volume of 87,242 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.41.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on BTAI. HC Wainwright assumed coverage on shares of BioXcel Therapeutics in a report on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price objective on the stock. SunTrust Banks assumed coverage on shares of BioXcel Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, November 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $24.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of BioXcel Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 11th. BMO Capital Markets set a $21.00 price objective on shares of BioXcel Therapeutics and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 18th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of BioXcel Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, December 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.80.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BTAI. Rational Advisors LLC bought a new position in BioXcel Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at about $48,000. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in BioXcel Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at about $53,000. Strs Ohio grew its position in BioXcel Therapeutics by 431.3% in the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 8,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 6,900 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in BioXcel Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at about $138,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new position in BioXcel Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at about $198,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 23.19% of the company’s stock.

The stock’s 50-day moving average is $6.98 and its 200-day moving average is $8.35. The stock has a market cap of $181.43 million, a P/E ratio of -11.07 and a beta of 3.09. The company has a current ratio of 5.04, a quick ratio of 5.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

BioXcel Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BTAI) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.57) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.59) by $0.02. On average, equities analysts forecast that BioXcel Therapeutics Inc will post -2.26 EPS for the current year.

BioXcel Therapeutics Company Profile (NASDAQ:BTAI)

BioXcel Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on novel artificial intelligence-based drug development in the fields of neuroscience and immuno-oncology in the United States. The company is involved in developing BXCL501, a sublingual thin film formulation of dexmedetomidine designed for acute treatment of agitation resulting from neurological and psychiatric disorders; and BXCL701, an immuno-oncology agent designed for the treatment of prostate and pancreatic cancers.

