BitBar (BTB) Price Down 12.9% This Week

BitBar (CURRENCY:BTB) traded up 22.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on December 30th. BitBar has a total market cap of $72,566.00 and approximately $285.00 worth of BitBar was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, BitBar has traded 12.9% lower against the U.S. dollar. One BitBar coin can currently be bought for about $1.64 or 0.00022459 BTC on exchanges including Cryptopia and Novaexchange.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

vTorrent (VTR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00001375 BTC.

42-coin (42) traded down 8% against the dollar and now trades at $16,610.82 or 2.27896946 BTC.

Sequence (SEQ) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0026 or 0.00000024 BTC.

AquariusCoin (ARCO) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0407 or 0.00000557 BTC.

SpaceCoin (SPACE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0040 or 0.00000062 BTC.

BillaryCoin (BLRY) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0107 or 0.00000114 BTC.

Abjcoin (ABJ) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0075 or 0.00000119 BTC.

ChessCoin (CHESS) traded up 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000012 BTC.

Litecoin Plus (LCP) traded down 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0166 or 0.00000228 BTC.

Cashcoin (CASH) traded up 262.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000011 BTC.

About BitBar

BitBar (BTB) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses theScrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on May 13th, 2013. BitBar’s total supply is 44,259 coins. The Reddit community for BitBar is /r/bitbar and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . BitBar’s official Twitter account is @spider_BTB . BitBar’s official website is bitbar.co

BitBar Coin Trading

BitBar can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Novaexchange and Cryptopia. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitBar directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BitBar should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase BitBar using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

