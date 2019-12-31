BitNewChain Achieves Market Capitalization of $1.62 Million (BTN)

BitNewChain (CURRENCY:BTN) traded 1.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on December 30th. One BitNewChain coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0090 or 0.00000124 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including ZB.COM and Bit-Z. BitNewChain has a market capitalization of $1.62 million and $9,681.00 worth of BitNewChain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, BitNewChain has traded 7.3% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Monero (XMR) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $46.40 or 0.00634859 BTC.

Bytecoin (BCN) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Monero Classic (XMC) traded up 62.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00003964 BTC.

DigitalNote (XDN) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000007 BTC.

BitTube (TUBE) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000162 BTC.

Aeon (AEON) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00002087 BTC.

Sumokoin (SUMO) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00001395 BTC.

Boolberry (BBR) traded 9.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001575 BTC.

Stellite (XTL) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Digital Insurance Token (DIT) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0022 or 0.00000031 BTC.

BitNewChain Coin Profile

BTN is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight hashing algorithm. It launched on October 23rd, 2017. BitNewChain’s total supply is 561,243,250 coins and its circulating supply is 179,701,795 coins. The official website for BitNewChain is www.btn.org . BitNewChain’s official Twitter account is @bitcoinnova and its Facebook page is accessible here

BitNewChain Coin Trading

BitNewChain can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: ZB.COM and Bit-Z. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitNewChain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BitNewChain should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy BitNewChain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

