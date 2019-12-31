Blacer Coin (BLCR) Price Hits $0.0012 on Top Exchanges

Blacer Coin (CURRENCY:BLCR) traded down 14.9% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on December 30th. In the last seven days, Blacer Coin has traded down 33.4% against the US dollar. Blacer Coin has a total market cap of $201.00 and approximately $13.00 worth of Blacer Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Blacer Coin coin can now be purchased for about $0.0012 or 0.00000012 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including CryptoBridge, Escodex and CoinExchange.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

CryptoVerificationCoin (CVCC) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $46.66 or 0.00642263 BTC.

Streamit Coin (STREAM) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00006278 BTC.

Hashshare (HSS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0255 or 0.00000336 BTC.

ESBC (ESBC) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0252 or 0.00000345 BTC.

Lobstex (LOBS) traded 15.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0191 or 0.00000262 BTC.

SafeInsure (SINS) traded down 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0646 or 0.00000886 BTC.

Civitas (CIV) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0163 or 0.00000224 BTC.

StrongHands Masternode (SHMN) traded 46.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0511 or 0.00000703 BTC.

Beacon (BECN) traded 6.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0804 or 0.00001106 BTC.

Mobile Crypto Pay Coin (MCPC) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0062 or 0.00000086 BTC.

Blacer Coin Coin Profile

BLCR is a coin. Blacer Coin’s total supply is 831,616 coins and its circulating supply is 164,249 coins. Blacer Coin’s official Twitter account is @BlacerCoins . The Reddit community for Blacer Coin is /r/BlacerCoins and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Blacer Coin’s official website is blacercoin.com

Blacer Coin Coin Trading

Blacer Coin can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CryptoBridge, CoinExchange and Escodex. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Blacer Coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Blacer Coin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Blacer Coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

