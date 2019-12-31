Black Diamond Group (TSE:BDI) Share Price Crosses Above 50-Day Moving Average of $1.83

Black Diamond Group Ltd (TSE:BDI)’s stock price passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $1.83 and traded as high as $2.13. Black Diamond Group shares last traded at $2.12, with a volume of 12,071 shares trading hands.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on BDI. National Bank Financial downgraded shares of Black Diamond Group from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and cut their price target for the company from C$2.60 to C$2.25 in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. CIBC upgraded shares of Black Diamond Group from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. Finally, Raymond James restated a “strong-buy” rating and set a C$2.70 target price on shares of Black Diamond Group in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Black Diamond Group has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$2.74.

Get Black Diamond Group alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 55.46, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $117.65 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.27. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is C$1.83 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$1.82.

Black Diamond Group Limited rents and sells workspace and modular workforce accommodation solutions. It operates through two segments, Modular Space Solutions and Workforce Solutions. The Modular Space Solutions segment provides modular space rentals to customers in construction, real estate development, manufacturing, education, financial, and resource industries, as well as government agencies in North America.

See Also: How does quantitative easing work?

Receive News & Ratings for Black Diamond Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Black Diamond Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.