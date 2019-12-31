BlackRock Inv. Quality Munic. Trust (NYSE:BKN) Stock Price Up 0.4%

BlackRock Inv. Quality Munic. Trust Inc. (NYSE:BKN) rose 0.4% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $15.53 and last traded at $15.53, approximately 300 shares were traded during mid-day trading. A decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 29,043 shares. The stock had previously closed at $15.47.
The company’s 50-day moving average price is $15.49 and its 200-day moving average price is $15.41.
The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 16th will be given a $0.057 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 13th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.40%.
About BlackRock Inv. Quality Munic. Trust (NYSE:BKN)
BlackRock Investment Quality Municipal Trust Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It invests primarily in investment grade municipal bonds municipal obligations exempt from federal income taxes.
