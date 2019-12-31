BlackRock Inv. Quality Munic. Trust (NYSE:BKN) Stock Price Up 0.4%

BlackRock Inv. Quality Munic. Trust Inc. (NYSE:BKN) rose 0.4% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $15.53 and last traded at $15.53, approximately 300 shares were traded during mid-day trading. A decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 29,043 shares. The stock had previously closed at $15.47.

The company’s 50-day moving average price is $15.49 and its 200-day moving average price is $15.41.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 16th will be given a $0.057 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 13th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.40%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bridger Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in BlackRock Inv. Quality Munic. Trust during the third quarter worth about $138,000. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in BlackRock Inv. Quality Munic. Trust during the second quarter worth about $204,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in BlackRock Inv. Quality Munic. Trust by 5.9% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 21,639 shares of the company’s stock worth $323,000 after acquiring an additional 1,208 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in BlackRock Inv. Quality Munic. Trust by 20.5% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 32,778 shares of the company’s stock worth $463,000 after acquiring an additional 5,576 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in BlackRock Inv. Quality Munic. Trust by 79.2% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 37,936 shares of the company’s stock worth $567,000 after acquiring an additional 16,767 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 13.76% of the company’s stock.

About BlackRock Inv. Quality Munic. Trust (NYSE:BKN)

BlackRock Investment Quality Municipal Trust Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It invests primarily in investment grade municipal bonds municipal obligations exempt from federal income taxes.

