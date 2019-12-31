Block-Logic (BLTG) Reaches Market Capitalization of $82,277.00

Block-Logic (CURRENCY:BLTG) traded down 9.1% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on December 30th. One Block-Logic coin can now be purchased for $0.0036 or 0.00000049 BTC on major exchanges including SouthXchange and STEX. Block-Logic has a market capitalization of $82,277.00 and $4.00 worth of Block-Logic was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Block-Logic has traded down 0.7% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Counos Coin (CCA) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4.71 or 0.00064480 BTC.

Metrix Coin (MRX) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Shard (SHARD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0855 or 0.00001193 BTC.

Nasdacoin (NSD) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0458 or 0.00000631 BTC.

Beetle Coin (BEET) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000056 BTC.

Actinium (ACM) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0390 or 0.00000537 BTC.

Quasarcoin (QAC) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0031 or 0.00000043 BTC.

ZeusCrowdfunding (ZEUS) traded down 93% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

MFCoin (MFC) traded up 20.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0059 or 0.00000081 BTC.

BlazeCoin (BLZ) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Block-Logic Profile

Block-Logic is a coin. Block-Logic’s total supply is 35,045,912 coins and its circulating supply is 22,899,329 coins. Block-Logic’s official website is block-logic.com . Block-Logic’s official Twitter account is @BlockLogicBLTG

Buying and Selling Block-Logic

Block-Logic can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: STEX and SouthXchange. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Block-Logic directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Block-Logic should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Block-Logic using one of the exchanges listed above.

