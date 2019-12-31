Blockport Reaches Market Cap of $2.64 Million (BPT)

Blockport (CURRENCY:BPT) traded 1.6% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on December 31st. Blockport has a market capitalization of $2.64 million and approximately $10,343.00 worth of Blockport was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Blockport token can currently be bought for $0.0469 or 0.00000652 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including IDEX and Kucoin. In the last seven days, Blockport has traded up 1.8% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

About Blockport

Blockport’s launch date was December 8th, 2017. Blockport’s total supply is 69,434,800 tokens and its circulating supply is 56,402,943 tokens. The official website for Blockport is www.blockport.io . The Reddit community for Blockport is /r/Blockport and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Blockport’s official Twitter account is @BlockportNL and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Blockport is blog.blockport.io

Buying and Selling Blockport

Blockport can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX and Kucoin. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Blockport directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Blockport should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Blockport using one of the exchanges listed above.

