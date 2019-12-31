BorgWarner (NYSE:BWA) Stock Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $39.32

BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA)’s stock price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $39.32 and traded as high as $43.75. BorgWarner shares last traded at $43.33, with a volume of 23,954 shares trading hands.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on BWA shares. ValuEngine upgraded shares of BorgWarner from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 24th. Barclays restated a “buy” rating and set a $46.00 target price on shares of BorgWarner in a report on Sunday, November 3rd. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of BorgWarner from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $50.00 to $46.00 in a report on Friday, November 22nd. TheStreet upgraded shares of BorgWarner from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a $41.00 target price on shares of BorgWarner and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $45.36.

Get BorgWarner alerts:

The company has a market capitalization of $8.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.68, a PEG ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.85. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $43.60 and its 200-day simple moving average is $39.32. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

BorgWarner (NYSE:BWA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The auto parts company reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.11. BorgWarner had a net margin of 7.43% and a return on equity of 19.43%. The company had revenue of $2.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.39 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.00 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that BorgWarner Inc. will post 3.93 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 29th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.57%. BorgWarner’s dividend payout ratio is currently 15.18%.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of BorgWarner by 21.2% in the third quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 12,104,013 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $443,975,000 after acquiring an additional 2,116,861 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of BorgWarner by 95.5% in the second quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,149,267 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $90,226,000 after acquiring an additional 1,049,785 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of BorgWarner by 16.0% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,984,092 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $251,212,000 after acquiring an additional 824,302 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in shares of BorgWarner by 41.2% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,760,862 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $115,901,000 after acquiring an additional 805,905 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BorgWarner in the second quarter worth approximately $25,429,000. 91.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

BorgWarner Company Profile (NYSE:BWA)

BorgWarner Inc provides solutions for combustion, hybrid, and electric vehicles worldwide. It operates in two segments, Engine and Drivetrain. The Engine segment develops and manufactures turbochargers; eBoosters; and timing systems products, including timing chains, variable cam timing crankshaft and camshaft sprockets, tensioners, guides and snubbers, front-wheel drive transmission chains, four-wheel drive chains, and hybrid power transmission chains.

Further Reading: Gross Domestic Product (GDP)

Receive News & Ratings for BorgWarner Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BorgWarner and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.