Bounty0x (BNTY) Price Hits $0.0011 on Major Exchanges

Bounty0x (CURRENCY:BNTY) traded down 9.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on December 31st. One Bounty0x token can now be bought for approximately $0.0011 or 0.00000015 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Kucoin, Radar Relay, Gate.io and Bit-Z. Over the last seven days, Bounty0x has traded down 12.8% against the U.S. dollar. Bounty0x has a total market capitalization of $247,702.00 and approximately $472.00 worth of Bounty0x was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002661 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00013923 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $13.66 or 0.00190305 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $95.52 or 0.01330828 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0132 or 0.00000184 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0437 or 0.00000609 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.77 or 0.00024647 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $8.69 or 0.00121009 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

About Bounty0x

Bounty0x’s launch date was October 18th, 2017. Bounty0x’s total supply is 500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 232,720,097 tokens. Bounty0x’s official Twitter account is @bounty0x and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Bounty0x is /r/Bounty0x and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Bounty0x’s official website is bounty0x.io

Buying and Selling Bounty0x

Bounty0x can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Kucoin, Gate.io, IDEX, Radar Relay and Bit-Z. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bounty0x directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bounty0x should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Bounty0x using one of the exchanges listed above.

