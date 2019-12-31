Brokerages Anticipate Vector Group Ltd (NYSE:VGR) to Post $0.06 Earnings Per Share

Shares of Vector Group Ltd (NYSE:VGR) have earned a consensus broker rating score of 3.00 (Hold) from the one analysts that cover the company, Zacks Investment Research reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation.

Zacks has also given Vector Group an industry rank of 103 out of 255 based on the ratings given to related companies.

Get Vector Group alerts:

Several research firms have recently issued reports on VGR. Zacks Investment Research raised Vector Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $13.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, November 8th. ValuEngine lowered Vector Group from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd.

Shares of NYSE:VGR traded up $0.13 during trading on Monday, hitting $13.30. The company had a trading volume of 1,140,768 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,370,596. The stock has a market cap of $1.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.18 and a beta of 0.74. Vector Group has a one year low of $8.62 and a one year high of $14.42. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.72 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.54.

Vector Group (NYSE:VGR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 5th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $504.79 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $526.50 million. Vector Group had a negative return on equity of 21.00% and a net margin of 5.83%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.15 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Vector Group will post 0.65 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 12.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 16th. Vector Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 290.91%.

In related news, major shareholder Phillip Md Et Al Frost sold 5,750,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.50, for a total transaction of $71,875,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Bennett S. Lebow sold 250,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.11, for a total value of $3,277,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 6,453,272 shares of company stock valued at $80,958,914 over the last three months. 11.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vector Group by 67.4% during the 3rd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,953 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 1,189 shares during the last quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vector Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $55,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its stake in shares of Vector Group by 15.8% during the 2nd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 8,031 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after acquiring an additional 1,096 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vector Group by 86.5% during the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 7,830 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,000 after acquiring an additional 3,632 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in shares of Vector Group by 95.5% during the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 9,405 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,000 after acquiring an additional 4,595 shares during the last quarter. 61.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Vector Group Company Profile

Vector Group Ltd., through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cigarettes in the United States. It operates in two segments, Tobacco and Real Estate. The company produces cigarettes in 109 combinations under the Pyramid, EAGLE 20's, Grand Prix, Liggett Select, Eve, and USA brand names, as well as various partner and private label brands.

See Also: What causes a stock to be most active?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Vector Group (VGR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Vector Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vector Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.