Brokerages Expect Patterson Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCO) to Announce $0.37 EPS

Analysts forecast that Patterson Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCO) will report $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have issued estimates for Patterson Companies’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.35 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.38. Patterson Companies posted earnings of $0.38 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 2.6%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, February 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Patterson Companies will report full year earnings of $1.42 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.37 to $1.45. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $1.50 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.42 to $1.55. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Patterson Companies.

Get Patterson Companies alerts:

Patterson Companies (NASDAQ:PDCO) last released its earnings results on Thursday, December 5th. The company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $1.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.42 billion. Patterson Companies had a return on equity of 8.97% and a net margin of 1.01%. The business’s revenue was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.39 EPS.

PDCO has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Patterson Companies from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 6th. Cfra raised Patterson Companies from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. BidaskClub lowered Patterson Companies from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 16th. ValuEngine raised Patterson Companies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, William Blair reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Patterson Companies in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Patterson Companies has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $19.00.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PDCO. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Patterson Companies by 33.4% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 144,328 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,154,000 after purchasing an additional 36,096 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank boosted its position in Patterson Companies by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 159,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,641,000 after acquiring an additional 3,400 shares during the period. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC boosted its position in Patterson Companies by 15,261.5% during the 2nd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 1,997 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 1,984 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in Patterson Companies by 5.3% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,552,238 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,711,000 after acquiring an additional 77,838 shares during the period. Finally, Menta Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Patterson Companies during the 2nd quarter worth about $378,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.55% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Patterson Companies stock traded up $0.36 on Thursday, hitting $20.48. 915,997 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,022,637. The stock has a market cap of $1.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.63, a PEG ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $20.27 and its 200 day moving average is $19.23. Patterson Companies has a 52-week low of $15.73 and a 52-week high of $25.25.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 24th. Investors of record on Friday, January 10th will be given a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 9th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.08%. Patterson Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 74.29%.

Patterson Companies Company Profile

Patterson Companies, Inc distributes and sells dental and animal health products in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. It operates through Dental and Animal Health segments. The company's Dental segment offers consumable products, such as infection control, restorative materials, hand instruments, and sterilization products; basic and advanced technology dental equipment; patient education systems; and office forms and stationery.

See Also: What is the Euro STOXX 50 Index?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Patterson Companies (PDCO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Patterson Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Patterson Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.