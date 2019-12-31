Brokerages Expect Robert Half International Inc. (NYSE:RHI) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $1.54 Billion

Brokerages forecast that Robert Half International Inc. (NYSE:RHI) will announce $1.54 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Robert Half International’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $1.53 billion and the highest is $1.54 billion. Robert Half International posted sales of $1.48 billion during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 4.1%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, February 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Robert Half International will report full-year sales of $6.08 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $6.07 billion to $6.10 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $6.36 billion, with estimates ranging from $6.29 billion to $6.38 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Robert Half International.

Robert Half International (NYSE:RHI) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The business services provider reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $1.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.55 billion. Robert Half International had a return on equity of 41.71% and a net margin of 7.56%. Robert Half International’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.95 EPS.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on RHI. Zacks Investment Research raised Robert Half International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $59.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, October 21st. CL King began coverage on Robert Half International in a research report on Monday, October 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $70.00 target price for the company. Royal Bank of Canada set a $65.00 target price on Robert Half International and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. William Blair reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Robert Half International in a research report on Friday, September 20th. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed a “sell” rating and set a $55.00 target price on shares of Robert Half International in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $63.13.

NYSE:RHI traded up $0.27 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $63.15. 705,811 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,157,683. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a current ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. Robert Half International has a one year low of $51.90 and a one year high of $69.08. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $59.81 and a 200 day simple moving average of $57.18.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 13th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 25th were given a $0.31 dividend. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.96%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 22nd. Robert Half International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.35%.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC raised its position in shares of Robert Half International by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 29,212 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,625,000 after acquiring an additional 191 shares in the last quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Robert Half International by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,100 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $348,000 after buying an additional 210 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of Robert Half International by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 6,323 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $359,000 after buying an additional 247 shares during the period. Commonwealth Bank of Australia grew its stake in shares of Robert Half International by 19.9% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Bank of Australia now owns 1,559 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $88,000 after buying an additional 259 shares during the period. Finally, World Asset Management Inc grew its stake in shares of Robert Half International by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 10,064 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $560,000 after buying an additional 355 shares during the period. 95.11% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Robert Half International Company Profile

Robert Half International Inc provides staffing and risk consulting services in North America, South America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. The company operates through three segments: Temporary and Consultant Staffing, Permanent Placement Staffing, and Risk Consulting and Internal Audit Services. It places temporary personnel for accounting, finance, and bookkeeping; temporary and full-time office and administrative personnel consisting of executive and administrative assistants, receptionists, and customer service representatives; full-time accounting, financial, tax, and accounting operations personnel; and information technology contract consultants and full-time employees in the areas of platform systems integration to end-user technical and desktop support, including specialists in application development, networking, systems integration and deployment, database design and administration, and security and business continuity.

