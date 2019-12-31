Brokerages Expect Rogers Communications Inc. (NYSE:RCI) to Announce $0.78 Earnings Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Rogers Communications Inc. (NYSE:RCI) (TSE:RCI.B) to post earnings per share of $0.78 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Rogers Communications’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.74 and the highest is $0.84. Rogers Communications posted earnings per share of $0.86 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 9.3%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, January 22nd.

On average, analysts expect that Rogers Communications will report full-year earnings of $3.18 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.09 to $3.40. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $3.32 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.07 to $3.60. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Rogers Communications.

Get Rogers Communications alerts:

Rogers Communications (NYSE:RCI) (TSE:RCI.B) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The Wireless communications provider reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.19. Rogers Communications had a return on equity of 25.20% and a net margin of 13.79%. The company had revenue of $3.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.87 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.21 EPS. Rogers Communications’s revenue was down .4% compared to the same quarter last year.

RCI has been the subject of several research reports. ValuEngine upgraded Rogers Communications from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. Royal Bank of Canada raised Rogers Communications from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $70.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. TD Securities upgraded Rogers Communications to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Rogers Communications from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $52.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, September 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $63.52.

RCI stock traded down $0.14 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $49.41. 239,700 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 419,653. Rogers Communications has a 52 week low of $45.94 and a 52 week high of $55.93. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $48.22 and a 200 day moving average price of $50.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.30 billion, a PE ratio of 14.75, a P/E/G ratio of 3.91 and a beta of 0.50.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 2nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.378 per share. This represents a $1.51 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.06%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 10th. This is a positive change from Rogers Communications’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. Rogers Communications’s payout ratio is 45.07%.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. raised its position in Rogers Communications by 99.8% during the 2nd quarter. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. now owns 40,532,676 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $2,174,759,000 after purchasing an additional 20,241,073 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Rogers Communications by 2.7% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,918,695 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $530,848,000 after buying an additional 258,830 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its position in shares of Rogers Communications by 3.1% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 5,935,548 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $290,116,000 after acquiring an additional 180,222 shares during the last quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec bought a new position in shares of Rogers Communications during the second quarter worth about $265,009,000. Finally, USS Investment Management Ltd raised its position in shares of Rogers Communications by 0.7% during the third quarter. USS Investment Management Ltd now owns 4,831,456 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $235,776,000 after acquiring an additional 32,237 shares during the last quarter. 43.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Rogers Communications Company Profile

Rogers Communications Inc operates as a communications and media company in Canada. It operates through three segments: Wireless, Cable, and Media. The Wireless segment offers wireless voice and data communication services to individual consumers, businesses, governments, and other telecommunications service providers; postpaid and prepaid wireless services under the Rogers, Fido, and chatr brands; and wireless devices, services, and applications to consumers and businesses.

Featured Article: What is Forex?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Rogers Communications (RCI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Rogers Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rogers Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.