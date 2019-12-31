Brokerages Expect Vista Outdoor Inc (NYSE:VSTO) to Post $0.15 EPS

Brokerages forecast that Vista Outdoor Inc (NYSE:VSTO) will announce earnings of $0.15 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for Vista Outdoor’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.11 to $0.20. Vista Outdoor posted earnings per share of $0.09 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 66.7%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, February 6th.

On average, analysts expect that Vista Outdoor will report full year earnings of $0.16 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.13 to $0.20. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $0.35 per share. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Vista Outdoor.

VSTO has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. ValuEngine raised Vista Outdoor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. Cowen reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $9.00 target price on shares of Vista Outdoor in a research note on Sunday, November 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised Vista Outdoor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.75 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, November 8th. DA Davidson initiated coverage on Vista Outdoor in a research note on Friday, October 11th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $6.50 target price for the company. Finally, B. Riley set a $11.00 target price on Vista Outdoor and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 30th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $9.54.

NYSE VSTO traded down $0.08 on Monday, reaching $7.25. The company had a trading volume of 759,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 629,298. Vista Outdoor has a 52 week low of $4.30 and a 52 week high of $12.29. The company has a quick ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 2.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. The stock has a market cap of $419.85 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.79 and a beta of 0.56. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $8.24 and its 200-day moving average is $7.17.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc acquired a new position in Vista Outdoor in the second quarter valued at about $40,000. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in shares of Vista Outdoor by 509.1% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 5,263 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 4,399 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of Vista Outdoor during the third quarter worth about $62,000. Quantamental Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vista Outdoor during the second quarter worth about $65,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Vista Outdoor during the second quarter worth about $69,000. 94.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Vista Outdoor Company Profile

Vista Outdoor Inc designs, manufactures, and markets consumer products for outdoor sports and recreation markets in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Outdoor Products and Shooting Sports segments. The Outdoor Products segment offer sports products for action sports, including helmets, goggles, and accessories for cycling, snow, action, and power sports; archery/hunting accessories, such as hunting arrows, game calls, hunting blinds, game cameras, and waterfowl decoys; outdoor cooking solutions for camping; eyewear and sport protection products, including safety and protective eyewear, and fashion and sports eyewear; golf products, such as laser rangefinders; hydration products comprising hydration packs and water bottles; optical products, such as binoculars, riflescopes, and telescopes; shooting accessories, including reloading equipment, clay targets, and premium gun care products; tactical products, such as holsters, duty gear, bags, and packs; and water sports products, including stand up paddle boards.

