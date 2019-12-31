Brokerages Set Bayerische Motoren Werke AG (OTCMKTS:BAMXF) PT at $75.25

Shares of Bayerische Motoren Werke AG (OTCMKTS:BAMXF) have received an average rating of “Hold” from the sixteen brokerages that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, nine have issued a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $75.25.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Bayerische Motoren Werke in a report on Thursday, October 17th. ValuEngine raised Bayerische Motoren Werke from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. DZ Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Bayerische Motoren Werke in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Bayerische Motoren Werke from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 4th.

Shares of BAMXF traded down $0.35 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $81.00. The company had a trading volume of 1,823 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,050. Bayerische Motoren Werke has a twelve month low of $64.31 and a twelve month high of $88.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The company’s 50-day moving average is $81.58 and its 200-day moving average is $74.36. The company has a market capitalization of $48.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.30 and a beta of 1.23.

Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells automobiles and motorcycles, and spare parts and accessories worldwide. The company operates through Automotive, Motorcycles, and Financial Services segments. The Automotive segment develops, manufactures, assembles, and sells automobiles and off-road vehicles under the BMW, MINI, and Rolls-Royce brands; and spare parts and accessories, as well as offers mobility services.

