Brookfield Asset Management (NYSE:BAM) Share Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $52.65

Brookfield Asset Management Inc (NYSE:BAM) (TSE:BAM.A)’s share price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $52.65 and traded as high as $58.11. Brookfield Asset Management shares last traded at $57.81, with a volume of 91,243 shares trading hands.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on BAM shares. Canaccord Genuity set a $62.00 target price on Brookfield Asset Management and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 27th. TD Securities lifted their price target on Brookfield Asset Management from $69.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 15th. Citigroup downgraded Brookfield Asset Management from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, November 18th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Brookfield Asset Management from $57.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 18th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Brookfield Asset Management from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Brookfield Asset Management presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $61.58.

Get Brookfield Asset Management alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The business’s 50-day moving average is $57.64 and its 200 day moving average is $52.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $60.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.61 and a beta of 1.06.

Brookfield Asset Management (NYSE:BAM) (TSE:BAM.A) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 14th. The financial services provider reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.80. Brookfield Asset Management had a net margin of 5.82% and a return on equity of 3.95%. The firm had revenue of $17.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.92 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.07 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 20.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 29th will be given a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 27th. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.11%.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. First Mercantile Trust Co. grew its holdings in shares of Brookfield Asset Management by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 5,185 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $275,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. Fishman Jay A Ltd. MI lifted its position in Brookfield Asset Management by 4.5% during the third quarter. Fishman Jay A Ltd. MI now owns 4,650 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $247,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. grew its stake in Brookfield Asset Management by 4.8% during the second quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 4,719 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $225,000 after buying an additional 217 shares in the last quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Brookfield Asset Management by 27.6% during the third quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 1,031 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 223 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bronfman E.L. Rothschild L.P. increased its holdings in Brookfield Asset Management by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bronfman E.L. Rothschild L.P. now owns 5,468 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $261,000 after buying an additional 234 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.60% of the company’s stock.

Brookfield Asset Management Company Profile (NYSE:BAM)

Brookfield Asset Management Inc is a publicly owned asset management holding company. The firm specializes in early stage, acquisition, distressed investments, short-term financing to mid-market companies, corporate carve-outs, recapitalizations, convertible, senior and mezzanine financings, operational and capital structure restructuring, strategic re-direction, turnaround, and under-performing midmarket companies.

Featured Article: Why is the ex-dividend date different from the record date?



Receive News & Ratings for Brookfield Asset Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brookfield Asset Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.