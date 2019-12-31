Brown-Forman Corp (NASDAQ:BF/B) Receives $60.00 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Brown-Forman Corp (NASDAQ:BF/B) has been given an average rating of “Hold” by the eleven brokerages that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $60.00.

BF/B has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Evercore ISI reiterated an “in-line” rating and issued a $60.00 price target on shares of Brown-Forman in a report on Thursday, September 19th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Brown-Forman from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, December 9th. SunTrust Banks lifted their price target on Brown-Forman from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 6th. UBS Group lifted their price target on Brown-Forman from $60.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, December 6th. Finally, Redburn Partners reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Brown-Forman in a report on Friday, October 11th.

Get Brown-Forman alerts:

BF/B traded down $0.36 during trading on Monday, hitting $67.58. 426,694 shares of the stock were exchanged. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $65.41 and a 200 day moving average price of $60.00.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 5th will be issued a $0.1743 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 4th. This is an increase from Brown-Forman’s previous dividend of $0.17.

About Brown-Forman

Brown-Forman Corporation manufactures, bottles, imports, exports, markets, and sells various alcoholic beverages worldwide. It provides spirits, wines, whiskey spirits, whiskey-based flavored liqueurs, ready-to-drink and ready-to-pour products, ready-to-drink cocktails, vodkas, tequilas, champagnes, brandy, bourbons, and liqueurs.

Further Reading: Differences Between Momentum Investing and Long Term Investing

Receive News & Ratings for Brown-Forman Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brown-Forman and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.