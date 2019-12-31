CalAmp (NASDAQ:CAMP) Upgraded to Strong-Buy at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of CalAmp (NASDAQ:CAMP) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report published on Friday, ValuEngine reports.

Several other research firms also recently issued reports on CAMP. BidaskClub downgraded CalAmp from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Saturday, November 9th. Roth Capital reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of CalAmp in a report on Friday, December 20th. Canaccord Genuity reduced their price objective on CalAmp from $24.00 to $17.00 and set an in-line rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 20th. Northland Securities began coverage on CalAmp in a report on Monday, December 2nd. They set a buy rating and a $20.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Craig Hallum reduced their price objective on CalAmp from $16.00 to $14.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $14.86.

NASDAQ CAMP opened at $9.31 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.36 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.61. CalAmp has a one year low of $8.99 and a one year high of $14.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.95 and a quick ratio of 1.61. The firm has a market cap of $319.39 million, a PE ratio of 23.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.25 and a beta of 1.94.

CalAmp (NASDAQ:CAMP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 19th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.15. CalAmp had a positive return on equity of 6.90% and a negative net margin of 3.36%. The firm had revenue of $96.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $95.11 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.25 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that CalAmp will post 0.18 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its stake in shares of CalAmp by 84.3% in the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 66,578 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $767,000 after purchasing an additional 30,453 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new position in shares of CalAmp in the 3rd quarter valued at $879,000. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of CalAmp by 7.1% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 358,554 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $4,131,000 after purchasing an additional 23,920 shares during the period. State of Tennessee Treasury Department lifted its stake in shares of CalAmp by 8.5% in the 3rd quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 15,530 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $179,000 after purchasing an additional 1,221 shares during the period. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in shares of CalAmp by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 107,920 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $1,243,000 after purchasing an additional 5,108 shares during the period. 78.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About CalAmp

CalAmp Corp. provides in telematics systems, and software and subscription services in the United States, Latin America, Western Europe, Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. The company offers mobile resource management telematics devices for the Internet of Things market, which enable customers to optimize their operations by collecting, monitoring, and reporting business-critical information and desired intelligence from remote and mobile assets.

