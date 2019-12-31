Canadian Natural Resources (TSE:CNQ) Stock Crosses Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $38.58

Canadian Natural Resources Ltd (TSE:CNQ) (NYSE:CNQ)’s share price passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $38.58 and traded as high as $42.40. Canadian Natural Resources shares last traded at $42.13, with a volume of 1,302,646 shares changing hands.

CNQ has been the topic of several analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of Canadian Natural Resources from C$45.00 to C$42.00 in a report on Friday, October 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Canadian Natural Resources from C$44.00 to C$45.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, December 13th. National Bank Financial lowered their target price on shares of Canadian Natural Resources from C$44.00 to C$42.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 5th. CIBC upped their target price on shares of Canadian Natural Resources from C$46.00 to C$48.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 12th. Finally, Evercore lowered their target price on shares of Canadian Natural Resources from C$48.00 to C$42.00 in a report on Thursday, October 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Canadian Natural Resources currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$44.94.

The business’s fifty day simple moving average is C$38.88 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$35.10. The company has a current ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 69.97. The stock has a market cap of $49.60 billion and a P/E ratio of 12.44.

Canadian Natural Resources (TSE:CNQ) (NYSE:CNQ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported C$1.03 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.79 by C$0.24. The company had revenue of C$6.16 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$5.92 billion. On average, analysts predict that Canadian Natural Resources Ltd will post 2.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.375 per share. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 10th. Canadian Natural Resources’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.27%.

In other Canadian Natural Resources news, Senior Officer Darren Fichter sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$41.83, for a total transaction of C$418,300.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 57,917 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$2,422,668.11. Also, Senior Officer Michel Cusson Réal acquired 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 9th. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$28.85 per share, for a total transaction of C$144,250.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 717,502 shares in the company, valued at C$20,699,932.70. In the last three months, insiders have sold 221,270 shares of company stock worth $8,513,626.

Canadian Natural Resources Company Profile (TSE:CNQ)

Canadian Natural Resources Limited explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids (NGLs). The company offers light and medium crude oil, primary heavy crude oil, Pelican Lake heavy crude oil, bitumen, and synthetic crude oil (SCO). Its midstream assets include two crude oil pipeline systems; and a 50% working interest in an 84-megawatt cogeneration plant at Primrose.

