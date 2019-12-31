Cannpal Animal Therapeutics (ASX:CP1) Trading 20% Higher

Cannpal Animal Therapeutics Ltd (ASX:CP1)’s stock price traded up 20% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as A$0.12 ($0.09) and last traded at A$0.12 ($0.09), 22,638 shares were traded during trading. The stock had previously closed at A$0.10 ($0.07).

The business has a 50-day moving average price of A$0.12 and a two-hundred day moving average price of A$0.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.18 million and a P/E ratio of -5.45.

About Cannpal Animal Therapeutics (ASX:CP1)

CannPal Animal Therapeutics Limited, a pet pharmaceutical company, engages in the research and development of animal health products in Australia. It offers regulatory approved medicines derived from the medical cannabis plant to provide veterinarians with therapeutics to treat animals. The company was incorporated in 2016 and is based in Double Bay, Australia.

