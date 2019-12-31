CannTrust (NYSE:CTST) Trading 8.4% Higher

Shares of CannTrust Holdings Inc (NYSE:CTST) traded up 8.4% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as C$0.88 and last traded at C$0.87, 2,528,353 shares traded hands during trading. A decline of 2% from the average session volume of 2,568,948 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.81.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. ValuEngine lowered shares of CannTrust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of CannTrust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 14th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity set a $2.00 price objective on shares of CannTrust and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$3.63.

The company has a market capitalization of $114.17 million, a PE ratio of -7.95 and a beta of 3.23. The company’s fifty day moving average is C$0.85 and its 200-day moving average is C$1.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 5.64 and a quick ratio of 3.38.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CTST. ETF Managers Group LLC acquired a new stake in CannTrust in the second quarter valued at approximately $44,447,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of CannTrust during the second quarter worth $1,460,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of CannTrust by 17.0% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,266,411 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,357,000 after buying an additional 184,341 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank lifted its stake in shares of CannTrust by 84.2% during the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 230,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,153,000 after buying an additional 105,200 shares during the period. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CannTrust during the second quarter worth $444,000. Institutional investors own 23.72% of the company’s stock.

About CannTrust (NYSE:CTST)

CannTrust Holdings Inc produces and sells medical and recreational cannabis in Canada. It sells dried cannabis and cannabis extracts to the medical patients. CannTrust Holdings Inc was incorporated in 2015 and is headquartered in Vaughan, Canada.

