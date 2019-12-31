Capitalg Lp Sells 555,822 Shares of Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOG) Stock

Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOG) major shareholder Capitalg Lp sold 555,822 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.09, for a total value of $27,841,123.98. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Major shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Capitalg Lp also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, December 26th, Capitalg Lp sold 73,046 shares of Alphabet stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.04, for a total value of $3,655,221.84.

On Monday, December 9th, Capitalg Lp sold 144,877 shares of Alphabet stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.33, for a total value of $7,291,659.41.

Alphabet stock traded up $0.88 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $1,337.02. The stock had a trading volume of 961,455 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,280,672. Alphabet Inc has a 12 month low of $1,014.07 and a 12 month high of $1,365.00. The company has a market capitalization of $932.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.14, a PEG ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $1,329.00 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1,224.00. The company has a current ratio of 3.78, a quick ratio of 3.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last issued its earnings results on Monday, October 28th. The information services provider reported $10.12 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $12.57 by ($2.45). Alphabet had a net margin of 21.04% and a return on equity of 18.34%. The firm had revenue of $40.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $40.17 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $13.06 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 20.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Alphabet Inc will post 49.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Orrstown Financial Services Inc. bought a new stake in Alphabet in the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. 1 North Wealth Services LLC bought a new stake in Alphabet in the 3rd quarter valued at about $40,000. Vista Private Wealth Partners. LLC bought a new stake in Alphabet in the 3rd quarter valued at about $46,000. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. increased its position in Alphabet by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 39,076 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 1,470 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First PREMIER Bank increased its position in Alphabet by 44.4% in the 3rd quarter. First PREMIER Bank now owns 52 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 16 shares in the last quarter. 33.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a report on Friday, October 25th. Zacks Investment Research raised Alphabet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1,412.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Cleveland Research reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Friday, December 20th. Guggenheim lifted their price objective on Alphabet from $1,425.00 to $1,525.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price objective on Alphabet from $1,360.00 to $1,475.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 29th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Alphabet presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,469.93.

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It offers performance and brand advertising services. The company operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment offers products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure.

