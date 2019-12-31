Capitol Federal Financial (NASDAQ:CFFN) Downgraded to “Sell” at BidaskClub

BidaskClub cut shares of Capitol Federal Financial (NASDAQ:CFFN) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report issued on Friday, BidAskClub reports.

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Capitol Federal Financial from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, November 11th.

CFFN stock opened at $13.77 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.33. The stock has a market cap of $1.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.90 and a beta of 0.53. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.07 and a 200 day simple moving average of $13.83. Capitol Federal Financial has a 52 week low of $12.46 and a 52 week high of $14.57.

Capitol Federal Financial (NASDAQ:CFFN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The savings and loans company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.16. The business had revenue of $55.67 million during the quarter. Capitol Federal Financial had a net margin of 26.77% and a return on equity of 7.02%.

The business also recently declared an annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 6th. Investors of record on Friday, November 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.34 per share. This is a boost from Capitol Federal Financial’s previous annual dividend of $0.29. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 21st.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Capitol Federal Financial by 29.2% during the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 40,307 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $556,000 after purchasing an additional 9,119 shares during the period. Intrust Bank NA boosted its holdings in shares of Capitol Federal Financial by 20.9% during the second quarter. Intrust Bank NA now owns 12,134 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $167,000 after purchasing an additional 2,100 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Capitol Federal Financial during the third quarter worth approximately $247,000. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Capitol Federal Financial by 1.2% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 205,826 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $2,836,000 after purchasing an additional 2,458 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Capitol Federal Financial by 214.9% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 120,721 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $1,663,000 after purchasing an additional 82,387 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.77% of the company’s stock.

Capitol Federal Financial Company Profile

Capitol Federal Financial, Inc operates as the holding company for Capitol Federal Savings Bank that provides various retail banking products and services in the United States. The company accepts a range of deposit products, including savings accounts, money market accounts, interest-bearing and non-interest-bearing checking accounts, and certificates of deposits.

