Capricor Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CAPR) Shares Up 9.5%

Capricor Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:CAPR) shares shot up 9.5% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $1.40 and last traded at $1.27, 357,000 shares traded hands during trading. An increase of 33% from the average session volume of 267,588 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.16.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on CAPR. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $19.50 target price on shares of Capricor Therapeutics in a report on Friday, October 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Capricor Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2.75 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 31st.

Get Capricor Therapeutics alerts:

The company has a market cap of $5.39 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.24 and a beta of 1.65. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $1.49 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.82.

Capricor Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CAPR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.43) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.70) by $0.27. The company had revenue of $0.14 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.22 million. Capricor Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 264.61% and a negative net margin of 660.66%.

Capricor Therapeutics Company Profile (NASDAQ:CAPR)

Capricor Therapeutics, Inc (NASDAQ:CAPR) is a clinical-stage biotechnology company focused on the discovery, development and commercialization of first-in-class biological therapeutics for the treatment of rare disorders. Capricor’s lead candidate, CAP-1002, is an allogeneic cell therapy that is currently in clinical development for the treatment of Duchenne muscular dystrophy.

Featured Article: How to Invest in an Index Fund

Receive News & Ratings for Capricor Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Capricor Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.