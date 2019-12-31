Care.com Inc (NYSE:CRCM) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $50.81 Million

Wall Street brokerages predict that Care.com Inc (NYSE:CRCM) will announce $50.81 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for Care.com’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $50.80 million and the highest estimate coming in at $50.81 million. Care.com reported sales of $49.81 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 2%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results on Thursday, March 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Care.com will report full-year sales of $208.41 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $208.40 million to $208.41 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $224.49 million, with estimates ranging from $223.00 million to $225.86 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Care.com.

Care.com (NYSE:CRCM) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The information services provider reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $53.29 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $52.23 million. Care.com had a positive return on equity of 7.48% and a negative net margin of 9.43%. The business’s revenue was up 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.18 EPS.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on CRCM. BTIG Research downgraded shares of Care.com from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, December 20th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Care.com from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Thursday. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Care.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, December 21st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Care.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 4th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Care.com from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.80.

In other news, insider David Krupinski sold 2,926 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.69, for a total transaction of $37,130.94. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 159,737 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,027,062.53. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Sheila Lirio Marcelo sold 9,396 shares of Care.com stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.69, for a total value of $119,235.24. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,254,178 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,915,518.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 14,522 shares of company stock worth $184,284 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 28.10% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Care.com by 5.0% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,267,595 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $46,857,000 after purchasing an additional 202,293 shares in the last quarter. Tenzing Global Management LLC boosted its holdings in Care.com by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter. Tenzing Global Management LLC now owns 2,570,000 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $26,857,000 after buying an additional 120,000 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in Care.com by 17.6% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,386,200 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $26,200,000 after buying an additional 357,500 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in Care.com by 3,299.5% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,038,220 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $10,849,000 after buying an additional 1,007,680 shares during the period. Finally, Cloverdale Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Care.com in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $10,365,000. 74.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CRCM traded up $0.02 during trading on Monday, hitting $14.95. 966,491 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 562,112. The firm has a market cap of $494.63 million, a P/E ratio of 41.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.37 and a beta of 0.99. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $12.93 and its 200 day moving average is $11.37. The company has a quick ratio of 2.57, a current ratio of 2.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. Care.com has a one year low of $7.61 and a one year high of $25.81.

Care.com, Inc operates an online marketplace for finding and managing family care in the United States and internationally. The company helps families to address their lifecycle of care needs, including child care, senior care, and special needs care, as well as other non-medical family care needs, such as pet care, tutoring, and housekeeping; and enables caregivers to find full-time and part-time employment opportunities.

