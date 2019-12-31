CargoX Price Tops $0.0138 on Exchanges (CXO)

CargoX (CURRENCY:CXO) traded 13.3% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on December 31st. One CargoX token can now be bought for about $0.0138 or 0.00000192 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Kucoin and IDEX. CargoX has a market capitalization of $2.14 million and $7,977.00 worth of CargoX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, CargoX has traded up 41.2% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002660 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00013902 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $13.68 or 0.00190331 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $96.21 or 0.01338899 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0133 or 0.00000185 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0435 or 0.00000605 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.77 or 0.00024627 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $8.69 or 0.00120894 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

About CargoX

CargoX’s genesis date was December 20th, 2017. CargoX’s total supply is 215,119,016 tokens and its circulating supply is 155,218,230 tokens. CargoX’s official message board is medium.com/cargoxio . The Reddit community for CargoX is /r/cargoxio . CargoX’s official Twitter account is @cargoxio and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for CargoX is cargox.io

CargoX Token Trading

CargoX can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Kucoin and IDEX. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CargoX directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade CargoX should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase CargoX using one of the exchanges listed above.

