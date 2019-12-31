Carvana (NYSE:CVNA) Trading Down 5.7%

Carvana Co (NYSE:CVNA)’s share price traded down 5.7% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $92.10 and last traded at $92.28, 1,121,907 shares were traded during mid-day trading. A decline of 32% from the average session volume of 1,647,061 shares. The stock had previously closed at $97.82.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of Carvana in a report on Thursday, September 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $95.00 price target on the stock. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Carvana from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, October 4th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “underweight” rating and issued a $30.00 price target (up previously from $29.00) on shares of Carvana in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Carvana from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co increased their price target on shares of Carvana from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $84.36.

The firm has a market cap of $14.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -53.34 and a beta of 2.21. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $90.87 and its 200 day moving average price is $76.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.78, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 2.16.

Carvana (NYSE:CVNA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported ($0.56) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.39) by ($0.17). The firm had revenue of $1.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $997.46 million. Carvana had a negative return on equity of 57.46% and a negative net margin of 3.59%. Carvana’s revenue for the quarter was up 104.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.40) EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Carvana Co will post -2.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Mark W. Jenkins sold 33,985 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.24, for a total transaction of $3,066,806.40. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 11,720 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,057,612.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Ira J. Platt sold 734 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.50, for a total transaction of $64,225.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 23,115 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,022,562.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 78,931 shares of company stock worth $7,115,282 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 13.02% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. grew its stake in shares of Carvana by 150.0% during the 2nd quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 500 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Aperio Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Carvana during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $75,000. Strs Ohio acquired a new stake in Carvana in the 3rd quarter valued at $166,000. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Carvana in the 3rd quarter valued at $172,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in Carvana by 18.2% in the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,983 shares of the company’s stock valued at $197,000 after acquiring an additional 459 shares during the period. 41.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Carvana Company Profile (NYSE:CVNA)

Carvana Co, together with its subsidiaries, operates an e-commerce platform for buying and selling used cars in the United States. Its platform allows customers to research and identify a vehicle; inspect it using company's proprietary 360-degree vehicle imaging technology; obtain financing and warranty coverage; purchase the vehicle; and schedule delivery or pick-up from their desktop or mobile devices.

