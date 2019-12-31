Cathay General Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATY) Share Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $35.65

Shares of Cathay General Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATY) crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $35.65 and traded as high as $38.34. Cathay General Bancorp shares last traded at $38.22, with a volume of 10,157 shares traded.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on CATY. BidaskClub upgraded Cathay General Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Cathay General Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 24th. ValuEngine lowered Cathay General Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, December 20th. Finally, Wedbush reduced their price objective on Cathay General Bancorp from $40.00 to $39.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $41.50.

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $37.51 and a 200 day simple moving average of $35.65. The stock has a market cap of $3.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.39 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

Cathay General Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 16th. The bank reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.03. Cathay General Bancorp had a return on equity of 12.68% and a net margin of 34.23%. The firm had revenue of $157.39 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $156.07 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.85 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Cathay General Bancorp will post 3.48 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 2nd were given a $0.31 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 29th. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.26%. Cathay General Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.13%.

In related news, Chairman Dunson K. Cheng sold 17,969 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.62, for a total transaction of $675,993.78. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 43,015 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,618,224.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Lisa L. Kim sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.12, for a total value of $55,680.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 1,788 shares in the company, valued at approximately $66,370.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 34,469 shares of company stock worth $1,283,224 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 4.73% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Boston Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Cathay General Bancorp by 53.8% during the 3rd quarter. Boston Advisors LLC now owns 57,956 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,013,000 after purchasing an additional 20,279 shares in the last quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC raised its stake in Cathay General Bancorp by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 124,744 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,333,000 after buying an additional 3,777 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D acquired a new position in Cathay General Bancorp during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $6,277,000. Brinker Capital Inc. raised its stake in Cathay General Bancorp by 20.1% during the 3rd quarter. Brinker Capital Inc. now owns 8,045 shares of the bank’s stock worth $279,000 after buying an additional 1,347 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Cathay General Bancorp by 36.2% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 40,771 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,464,000 after buying an additional 10,844 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 70.49% of the company’s stock.

Cathay General Bancorp Company Profile (NASDAQ:CATY)

Cathay General Bancorp operates as the holding company for Cathay Bank that offers various commercial banking products and services to individuals, professionals, and small to medium-sized businesses in the United States. The company offers various deposit products, including passbook accounts, checking accounts, money market deposit accounts, certificates of deposit, individual retirement accounts, and public funds deposits.

