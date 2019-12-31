CDK Global (NASDAQ:CDK) Upgraded to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of CDK Global (NASDAQ:CDK) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has $61.00 price objective on the software maker’s stock.

According to Zacks, “CDK Global, Inc. provides integrated information technology and digital marketing solutions to the automotive retail industry. The Company operates in three segments: Automotive Retail Solutions North America, Automotive Retail Solutions International, and Digital Marketing Solutions. It integrates workflow processes from pre-sale targeted advertising and marketing campaigns to the sale, financing, insurance, parts supply, repair and maintenance of vehicles. CDK Global, Inc. is based in Hoffman Estates, Illinois. “

CDK has been the topic of several other research reports. ValuEngine downgraded shares of CDK Global from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Friday, November 8th. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of CDK Global in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. They issued an equal weight rating and a $57.00 target price on the stock. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of CDK Global from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $62.50.

Shares of CDK opened at $54.54 on Friday. CDK Global has a twelve month low of $41.50 and a twelve month high of $63.90. The company has a market cap of $6.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.37, a P/E/G ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 0.91. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $53.80 and its 200-day simple moving average is $49.56.

CDK Global (NASDAQ:CDK) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The software maker reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.10. CDK Global had a net margin of 5.32% and a negative return on equity of 72.27%. The business had revenue of $494.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $485.00 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.89 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that CDK Global will post 3.22 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 2nd were issued a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 29th. CDK Global’s payout ratio is presently 19.11%.

In other news, General Counsel Lee J. Brunz sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.32, for a total value of $55,320.00. Following the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 41,569 shares in the company, valued at $2,299,597.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 2,500 shares of company stock worth $130,315. Company insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Resources Management Corp CT ADV bought a new position in shares of CDK Global in the third quarter worth about $205,000. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of CDK Global by 87.4% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 188,871 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $9,082,000 after purchasing an additional 88,108 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its holdings in shares of CDK Global by 357.5% in the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 47,687 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,293,000 after purchasing an additional 37,264 shares during the last quarter. Banco de Sabadell S.A grew its holdings in shares of CDK Global by 13.7% in the third quarter. Banco de Sabadell S.A now owns 60,982 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,917,000 after purchasing an additional 7,332 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of CDK Global by 1.6% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 208,168 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $10,011,000 after purchasing an additional 3,212 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.69% of the company’s stock.

CDK Global Company Profile

CDK Global, Inc provides software and technology solutions for automotive retailers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Retail Solutions North America, Advertising North America, and CDK International segments. The company offers Dealer Management System (DMS), a portfolio of layered software applications and services for automotive retailers, original equipment manufacturers (OEMs), consumers, and other industry participants manage the acquisition, sale, financing, insuring, parts supply, and repair and maintenance of vehicles.

