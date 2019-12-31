Chalice Gold Mines (ASX:CHN) Shares Up 2.3%

Shares of Chalice Gold Mines Limited (ASX:CHN) shot up 2.3% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as A$0.23 ($0.16) and last traded at A$0.23 ($0.16), 824,292 shares changed hands during trading. An increase of 181% from the average session volume of 293,463 shares. The stock had previously closed at A$0.22 ($0.16).

The stock has a market capitalization of $61.67 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.23. The business has a fifty day moving average of A$0.18 and a 200 day moving average of A$0.17.

In other Chalice Gold Mines news, insider Timothy Goyder 735,294 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 28th.

Chalice Gold Mines Limited engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in Australia and Canada. The company explores for gold, copper, vanadium, and nickel deposits. Its flagship properties include the Pyramid Hill gold project comprising 3,080 square kilometers located in Victoria, Australia; and the East Cadillac gold project covering an area of 245 square kilometers located in Quebec, Canada.

