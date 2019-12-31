Chariot Oil & Gas (LON:CHAR) Stock Passes Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $3.56

Chariot Oil & Gas Limited (LON:CHAR)’s stock price crossed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $3.56 and traded as low as $3.10. Chariot Oil & Gas shares last traded at $3.27, with a volume of 475,261 shares trading hands.

Several equities analysts recently commented on CHAR shares. Peel Hunt reissued an “add” rating on shares of Chariot Oil & Gas in a research note on Wednesday, September 25th. FinnCap reissued a “corporate” rating on shares of Chariot Oil & Gas in a research note on Wednesday, September 25th. Finally, Peel Hunt reissued an “add” rating and issued a GBX 7 ($0.09) price objective on shares of Chariot Oil & Gas in a research note on Wednesday, September 18th.

Get Chariot Oil & Gas alerts:

The firm has a market cap of $12.00 million and a P/E ratio of -0.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 7.14 and a current ratio of 7.42. The company’s 50 day moving average is GBX 3.51 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 3.95.

Chariot Oil & Gas Limited is an oil and gas exploration company. The Company has two reportable segments: exploration for oil and gas, and corporate costs. The Company has interests in approximately two licenses offshore Morocco; Rabat Deep (approximately 50% (operator), 25% Woodside, 25% Office National des Hydrocarbures et des Mines (ONHYM) (carried interest), and Mohammedia (approximately 75% Chariot (operator), 25% ONHYM (carried interest)).

See Also: Why is the ex-dividend date different from the record date?



Receive News & Ratings for Chariot Oil & Gas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chariot Oil & Gas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.