Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR) Rating Increased to Buy at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Friday, BidAskClub reports.

CHTR has been the subject of a number of other reports. Barclays restated a sell rating and issued a $338.00 price target on shares of Charter Communications in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. Guggenheim upgraded Charter Communications to a buy rating and increased their target price for the stock from $488.00 to $528.00 in a research note on Monday, October 28th. Citigroup increased their target price on Charter Communications from $455.00 to $483.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, October 4th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Charter Communications from $400.00 to $430.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 22nd. Finally, Pivotal Research increased their target price on Charter Communications from $500.00 to $600.00 in a research note on Friday, October 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Charter Communications currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $455.52.

Shares of CHTR opened at $483.08 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $103.89 billion, a PE ratio of 92.54, a P/E/G ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.20. The business has a fifty day moving average of $473.45 and a 200 day moving average of $428.41. Charter Communications has a 52-week low of $279.11 and a 52-week high of $487.52. The company has a quick ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76.

Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 25th. The company reported $1.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.66 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $11.45 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.42 billion. Charter Communications had a return on equity of 2.91% and a net margin of 2.76%. Charter Communications’s revenue was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.11 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Charter Communications will post 6.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CMO Jonathan Hargis sold 1,234 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $464.80, for a total transaction of $573,563.20. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 12,895 shares in the company, valued at $5,993,596. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Lance Conn sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $460.87, for a total value of $460,870.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 7,552 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,480,490.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 3,434 shares of company stock worth $1,603,797. Insiders own 0.84% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Evoke Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Charter Communications during the third quarter valued at $40,000. Nomura Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of Charter Communications by 162.7% during the third quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. now owns 166,988 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,751,000 after buying an additional 103,426 shares during the period. National Pension Service increased its stake in shares of Charter Communications by 5.0% during the third quarter. National Pension Service now owns 200,594 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,669,000 after buying an additional 9,610 shares during the period. III Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of Charter Communications during the third quarter valued at $2,061,000. Finally, Altarock Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Charter Communications by 13.4% during the third quarter. Altarock Partners LLC now owns 1,081,554 shares of the company’s stock valued at $445,730,000 after buying an additional 127,388 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.76% of the company’s stock.

Charter Communications, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides cable services to residential and commercial customers in the United States. It offers subscription-based video services, including video on demand, high definition television, digital video recorder, pay-per-view, and spectrum mobile and spectrum guide services, as well as ad-supported free online video products.

