Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR) Rating Increased to Buy at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Friday, BidAskClub reports.
CHTR has been the subject of a number of other reports. Barclays restated a sell rating and issued a $338.00 price target on shares of Charter Communications in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. Guggenheim upgraded Charter Communications to a buy rating and increased their target price for the stock from $488.00 to $528.00 in a research note on Monday, October 28th. Citigroup increased their target price on Charter Communications from $455.00 to $483.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, October 4th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Charter Communications from $400.00 to $430.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 22nd. Finally, Pivotal Research increased their target price on Charter Communications from $500.00 to $600.00 in a research note on Friday, October 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Charter Communications currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $455.52.
Shares of CHTR opened at $483.08 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $103.89 billion, a PE ratio of 92.54, a P/E/G ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.20. The business has a fifty day moving average of $473.45 and a 200 day moving average of $428.41. Charter Communications has a 52-week low of $279.11 and a 52-week high of $487.52. The company has a quick ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76.
In other news, CMO Jonathan Hargis sold 1,234 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $464.80, for a total transaction of $573,563.20. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 12,895 shares in the company, valued at $5,993,596. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Lance Conn sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $460.87, for a total value of $460,870.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 7,552 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,480,490.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 3,434 shares of company stock worth $1,603,797. Insiders own 0.84% of the company’s stock.
Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Evoke Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Charter Communications during the third quarter valued at $40,000. Nomura Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of Charter Communications by 162.7% during the third quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. now owns 166,988 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,751,000 after buying an additional 103,426 shares during the period. National Pension Service increased its stake in shares of Charter Communications by 5.0% during the third quarter. National Pension Service now owns 200,594 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,669,000 after buying an additional 9,610 shares during the period. III Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of Charter Communications during the third quarter valued at $2,061,000. Finally, Altarock Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Charter Communications by 13.4% during the third quarter. Altarock Partners LLC now owns 1,081,554 shares of the company’s stock valued at $445,730,000 after buying an additional 127,388 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.76% of the company’s stock.
Charter Communications Company Profile
Charter Communications, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides cable services to residential and commercial customers in the United States. It offers subscription-based video services, including video on demand, high definition television, digital video recorder, pay-per-view, and spectrum mobile and spectrum guide services, as well as ad-supported free online video products.
