Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund (OTCMKTS:SUUIF) Trading Down 0.8%

Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund (OTCMKTS:SUUIF)’s stock price was down 0.8% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $9.65 and last traded at $9.65, approximately 6,923 shares were traded during mid-day trading. An increase of 167% from the average daily volume of 2,597 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.72.

The business’s fifty day moving average price is $9.48.

About Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund (OTCMKTS:SUUIF)

Superior Plus Corp. engages in the energy distribution and specialty chemicals businesses in Canada, the United States, and Chile. The company's Energy Distribution segment provides distribution, wholesale procurement, and related services for propane, heating oil, and other refined fuels. Its Specialty Chemicals segment supplies sodium chlorate and technology to the pulp and paper industries, as well as potassium and chlor-alkali products.

Featured Story: 52- Week Highs



Receive News & Ratings for Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.