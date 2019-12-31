Chesapeake Utilities (CPK) – Research Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for Chesapeake Utilities (NYSE: CPK):

12/21/2019 – Chesapeake Utilities was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

12/20/2019 – Chesapeake Utilities was upgraded by analysts at Janney Montgomery Scott from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $107.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $95.00.

12/19/2019 – Chesapeake Utilities had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Maxim Group. They now have a $110.00 price target on the stock.

12/13/2019 – Chesapeake Utilities was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.

12/9/2019 – Chesapeake Utilities had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Wells Fargo & Co.

11/8/2019 – Chesapeake Utilities had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Wells Fargo & Co. They now have a $92.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $98.00.

NYSE:CPK traded up $0.09 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $95.17. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 31,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 59,606. Chesapeake Utilities Co. has a 12-month low of $77.59 and a 12-month high of $98.55. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $92.47 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $93.34. The company has a current ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The stock has a market cap of $1.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.75, a PEG ratio of 3.71 and a beta of 0.15.

Chesapeake Utilities (NYSE:CPK) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The utilities provider reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by ($0.03). Chesapeake Utilities had a return on equity of 11.24% and a net margin of 9.26%. The business had revenue of $92.63 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $170.20 million. Analysts predict that Chesapeake Utilities Co. will post 3.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 6th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 16th will be given a $0.405 dividend. This represents a $1.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.70%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 13th. Chesapeake Utilities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 48.94%.

In other Chesapeake Utilities news, insider John R. Schimkaitis sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.41, for a total value of $236,025.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 4.18% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in shares of Chesapeake Utilities by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,281,339 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $216,773,000 after purchasing an additional 43,274 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Chesapeake Utilities by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,353,148 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $128,576,000 after purchasing an additional 31,273 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Chesapeake Utilities by 5.3% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,038,030 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $98,633,000 after purchasing an additional 52,523 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in shares of Chesapeake Utilities by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 214,292 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $20,363,000 after purchasing an additional 3,813 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Boston Trust Walden Corp increased its position in shares of Chesapeake Utilities by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 166,586 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $15,879,000 after purchasing an additional 987 shares during the last quarter. 66.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Chesapeake Utilities Corporation, a diversified energy company, engages in regulated and unregulated energy businesses. The company operates in two segments, Regulated Energy and Unregulated Energy. The Regulated Energy segment engages in the distribution of natural gas in Delaware, Maryland, and Florida; distribution of electricity in Florida; and transmission of natural gas on the Delmarva Peninsula and in Florida.

