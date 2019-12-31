Chiliz (CHZ) Hits Market Capitalization of $26.41 Million

Chiliz (CURRENCY:CHZ) traded up 0.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on December 31st. One Chiliz token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0070 or 0.00000098 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including IDEX, Bilaxy and Binance DEX. During the last seven days, Chiliz has traded 9.4% lower against the U.S. dollar. Chiliz has a total market cap of $26.41 million and $2.49 million worth of Chiliz was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002656 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00013914 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $13.65 or 0.00190150 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $95.70 or 0.01333138 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0132 or 0.00000184 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0438 or 0.00000610 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.76 or 0.00024587 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.66 or 0.00120675 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

About Chiliz

Chiliz’s total supply is 8,888,888,888 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,763,669,182 tokens. Chiliz’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here . Chiliz’s official website is www.chiliz.com . Chiliz’s official message board is medium.com/chiliz

Buying and Selling Chiliz

Chiliz can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Binance DEX, Bilaxy and IDEX. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Chiliz directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Chiliz should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Chiliz using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

